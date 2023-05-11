Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .241 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- Calhoun has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.95 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
