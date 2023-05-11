Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) and the New York Yankees (21-17) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 11.

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (2-2, 4.35 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

This season, New York has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (168 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule