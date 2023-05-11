Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 11
Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) and the New York Yankees (21-17) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 11.
The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (2-2, 4.35 ERA).
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.
- This season, New York has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (168 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|@ Rays
|W 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Javy Guerra
|May 8
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
|May 13
|Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
