How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.
- New York ranks 15th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 13th in the majors with 168 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Yankees rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.208 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (2-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.
- German will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Javy Guerra
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
