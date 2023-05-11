Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 51 home runs.

New York ranks 15th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

New York ranks 13th in the majors with 168 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.59 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.208 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (2-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman

