Yankees vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees (21-17) will attempt to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .177 batting average against him.
- German is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this matchup.
- German is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
Domingo Germán vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is second in the league with 350 total hits and first in MLB action with 231 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.509) and are first in all of MLB with 75 home runs.
- German has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .222 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across seven games.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Rasmussen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Drew Rasmussen vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 168 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 51 home runs, fifth in the league.
- The Yankees have gone 2-for-19 in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.