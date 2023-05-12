The Boston Red Sox (22-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Fenway Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton to the mound, while Adam Wainwright will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send out Paxton for his first start of the season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 34-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (0-0) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Over his one appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .364 against him. He has a 7.20 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.