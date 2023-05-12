Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) against the New York Yankees (21-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Trevor Kelley (0-1) for the Rays.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 30 times and won 19, or 63.3%, of those games.
- This season New York has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 170 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|@ Rays
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Javy Guerra
|May 8
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Trevor Kelley
|May 13
|Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
