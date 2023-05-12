Anthony Rizzo and Yandy Diaz will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 51 total home runs.

New York's .400 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 24th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (170 total).

The Yankees are 23rd in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

New York has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.223).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Cole is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt

