How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo and Yandy Diaz will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 51 total home runs.
- New York's .400 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 24th in the majors with a .232 batting average.
- New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (170 total).
- The Yankees are 23rd in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank 10th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- New York has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.223).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Cole is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.
- Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Javy Guerra
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Trevor Kelley
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
