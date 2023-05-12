Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the New York Yankees (21-18) on Friday, May 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9), who will counter with Trevor Kelley. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rays have +145 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.09 ERA) vs Kelley - TB (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 30 times and won 19, or 63.3%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Yankees went 4-3 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

