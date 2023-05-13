Rafael Devers and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 51 total home runs.

Boston's .451 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .269 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (222 total, 5.7 per game).

The Red Sox's .341 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.355).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (3-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Friday, May 5, the lefty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Sale is aiming to register his third quality start in a row in this game.

Sale will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell

