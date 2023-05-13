On Saturday, May 13, Alex Verdugo's Boston Red Sox (22-17) host Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +110. The game's total has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (3-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-4, 5.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Boston has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Cardinals have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

