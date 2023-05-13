Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) and the New York Yankees (22-18) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on May 13.
The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (7-0) for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.
- This year, New York has won one of six games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (176 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Trevor Kelley
|May 13
|Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.