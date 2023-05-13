Saturday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) and the New York Yankees (22-18) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on May 13.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (7-0) for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This year, New York has won one of six games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (176 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule