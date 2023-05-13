Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Shane McClanahan, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 108 extra-base hits, New York ranks 15th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

New York has scored 176 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the eighth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

New York has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.237 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Cortes has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos

