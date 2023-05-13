The Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) and the New York Yankees (22-18) will match up on Saturday, May 13 at Yankee Stadium, with Shane McClanahan getting the ball for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-135). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 1.76 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-2, 4.74 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 28, or 77.8%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 27-4 (winning 87.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won one of six games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

