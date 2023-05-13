The Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others in this game.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .252/.342/.453 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 44 hits with five doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He has a .301/.387/.500 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 12 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 vs. Rays May. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 10 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays' Shane McClanahan (7-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 1.76 ERA ranks fifth, 1.130 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 11.3 K/9 ranks sixth.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 16 6.0 4 1 1 6 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Franco has 47 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .307/.363/.536 slash line on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 2 at Orioles May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Orioles May. 8 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has seven doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 20 RBI (42 total hits).

He's slashed .311/.420/.563 on the year.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Orioles May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

