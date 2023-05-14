The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
  • Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
  • When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
  • In home games, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).
  • When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.