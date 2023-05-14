How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
- In home games, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).
- When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
