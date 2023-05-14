The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).

In home games, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries