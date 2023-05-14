The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) are slated to meet on Sunday at TD Garden, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ABC.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Thursday, the Celtics defeated the 76ers 95-86, led by Marcus Smart with 22 points (plus seven assists and seven rebounds). Embiid was the top scorer for the losing team with 26 points, and he added one assist and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Smart 22 7 7 2 0 3 Jayson Tatum 19 9 6 2 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 6 4 0 0 1

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Smart puts up a team-leading 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.1 10.4 5.4 1.1 1.5 2.8 Jaylen Brown 24.8 4.8 3.7 0.7 0.2 2.6 Marcus Smart 17.4 3.8 4.9 0.9 0.1 2.4 Al Horford 6.6 7.6 3.3 1.3 2 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 16.2 3.9 3.5 0.1 0.1 2.7

