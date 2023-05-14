Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are eighth-best in MLB play with 51 total home runs.

Boston's .450 slugging percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .269 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (225 total, 5.6 per game).

The Red Sox rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston's 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.343).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.29 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday, May 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Kluber enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Kluber will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove

