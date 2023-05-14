Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) and the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (4-1) for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

New York has a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (185 total), New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule