Yankees vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will take on the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this game.
Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests. New York and its opponent have topped the over/under for seven straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.5.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.
- New York has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York's games have gone over the total in 18 of its 41 chances.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-9
|7-9
|13-5
|10-13
|17-14
|6-4
