The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will take on the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Yankees have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests. New York and its opponent have topped the over/under for seven straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.5.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

New York has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-7 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York's games have gone over the total in 18 of its 41 chances.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-9 7-9 13-5 10-13 17-14 6-4

