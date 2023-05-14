How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clarke Schmidt will be on the hill for the New York Yankees when they take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.
- New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 185 (4.5 per game).
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- New York strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- The Yankees rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.248 WHIP this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Schmidt (1-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Schmidt has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Trevor Kelley
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Lodolo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.