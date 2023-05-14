Clarke Schmidt will be on the hill for the New York Yankees when they take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 57 home runs.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 185 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.248 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (1-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Schmidt has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Athletics W 10-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jhony Brito Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Lodolo

