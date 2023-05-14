When the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) and New York Yankees (23-18) square of at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 14, Zach Eflin will get the call for the Rays, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+100). A 9-run total is listed in this contest.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (4-1, 2.91 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (1-3, 5.35 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 28, or 75.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 28-9 (75.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +425 - 3rd

