Aaron Judge leads the New York Yankees (23-18) into a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11), a game after homering twice in a 9-8 victory over the Rays, at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (4-1) for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (4-1, 2.91 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (1-3, 5.35 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.35, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .307 against him.

Schmidt is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (4-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 2.91 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

