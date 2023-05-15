Monday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (22-19) and Seattle Mariners (20-20) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 15.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This year, Boston has won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (226 total).

The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule