In the series opener on Monday, May 15, George Kirby will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (20-20) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (22-19), who will counter with Tanner Houck. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (4-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 14-12 (53.8%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

