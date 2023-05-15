Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Mariners on May 15, 2023
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ty France, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 15 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .299/.375/.490 so far this year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 9
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 10 walks and 37 RBI (40 total hits).
- He has a .255/.304/.529 slash line on the season.
- Devers has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Braves
|May. 10
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
France Stats
- France has 10 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .273/.357/.380 so far this season.
- France hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .287/.338/.559 slash line so far this year.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
