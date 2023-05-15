Player prop betting options for Ty France, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 15 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .299/.375/.490 so far this year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 10 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 9 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 10 walks and 37 RBI (40 total hits).

He has a .255/.304/.529 slash line on the season.

Devers has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Cardinals May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Braves May. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Braves May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

France Stats

France has 10 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (41 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .273/.357/.380 so far this season.

France hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .287/.338/.559 slash line so far this year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Tigers May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

