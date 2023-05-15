The Boston Red Sox (22-19) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Seattle Mariners (20-20), at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (4-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday, May 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.

Houck is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Houck will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (4-2) will take the mound for the Mariners, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.62, an 11.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .963 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Kirby has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.62), 11th in WHIP (.963), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

