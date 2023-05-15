Monday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) and the New York Yankees (23-19) squaring off at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on May 15.

The probable pitchers are Alek Manoah (1-3) for the Blue Jays and Jimmy Cordero (3-1) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

The Yankees have been victorious in three, or 27.3%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (192 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule