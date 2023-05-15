The Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Kiermaier head into the first of a four-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Monday at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 60 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

New York ranks 12th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

New York is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 192 total runs this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.0) among MLB offenses.

New York has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Jimmy Cordero will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 31-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief 15 times.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Lodolo 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver

