Yankees vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 15
The Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the New York Yankees (23-19) at 7:07 PM ET on Monday.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (1-3, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jimmy Cordero (3-1, 2.81 ERA).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-3, 4.83 ERA) vs Cordero - NYY (3-1, 2.81 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jimmy Cordero
- Cordero makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 31-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.
- In 15 games this season, he has a 2.81 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .175 against him.
Jimmy Cordero vs. Blue Jays
- The Blue Jays have scored 192 total runs this season, making them MLB's 10th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .258 batting average while hitting 44 home runs (16th in the league).
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah
- Manoah (1-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.83, a 1.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.659.
- He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.
- In eight starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 59th, 1.659 WHIP ranks 75th, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 58th.
Alek Manoah vs. Yankees
- The Yankees are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .414 (12th in the league) with 60 home runs.
- The Yankees have gone 2-for-23 with a double in seven innings this season against the right-hander.
