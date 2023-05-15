The Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the New York Yankees (23-19) at 7:07 PM ET on Monday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (1-3, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jimmy Cordero (3-1, 2.81 ERA).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-3, 4.83 ERA) vs Cordero - NYY (3-1, 2.81 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jimmy Cordero

Cordero makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 31-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.

In 15 games this season, he has a 2.81 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .175 against him.

Jimmy Cordero vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have scored 192 total runs this season, making them MLB's 10th-ranked scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .258 batting average while hitting 44 home runs (16th in the league).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah (1-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.83, a 1.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.659.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 59th, 1.659 WHIP ranks 75th, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 58th.

Alek Manoah vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .238 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .414 (12th in the league) with 60 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 2-for-23 with a double in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

