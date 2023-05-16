MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Tuesday, May 16
The Atlanta Braves versus the Texas Rangers is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Baltimore Orioles (26-15) face the Los Angeles Angels (22-20)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+116
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (20-21) play the Washington Nationals (18-23)
The Nationals will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.270 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+139
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (18-21) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19)
The Pirates will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.254 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.293 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|DET Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+106
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (24-17) play host to the New York Yankees (24-19)
The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.324 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-182
|+154
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (22-20) face the Seattle Mariners (21-20)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.261 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.277 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+140
|10
The New York Mets (20-22) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11)
The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (17-25) play the Milwaukee Brewers (23-18)
The Brewers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-183
|+156
|8
The Texas Rangers (25-16) play host to the Atlanta Braves (26-15)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.297 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.344 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-107
|9.5
The Houston Astros (22-19) host the Chicago Cubs (19-22)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.291 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+144
|7.5
The Chicago White Sox (14-28) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (19-21)
The Guardians will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (18-24) play the Cincinnati Reds (18-23)
The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.298 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|COL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|12.5
The Oakland Athletics (9-34) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.298 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+132
|9
The San Diego Padres (20-22) face the Kansas City Royals (12-31)
The Royals will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-200
|+168
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (18-23) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (20-21)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.310 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) take on the Minnesota Twins (23-19)
The Twins will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.227 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-202
|+170
|8
