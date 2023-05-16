J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Nick Pivetta, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 51 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is fourth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 227 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .339.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.09 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.375 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Pivetta (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Pivetta has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth

