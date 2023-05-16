Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (24-17) and New York Yankees (24-19) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET on May 16.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (2-3, 4.00 ERA).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SN1

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

The previous 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

New York has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (199 total, 4.6 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule