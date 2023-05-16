On Tuesday, May 16 at 7:07 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (24-17) host the New York Yankees (24-19) at Rogers Centre. Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Domingo German will take the mound for the Yankees.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +150 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set for the contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (2-3, 3.38 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-3, 4.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 7-3 record (winning 70% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL East +550 - 3rd

