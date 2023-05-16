Aaron Judge leads the New York Yankees (24-19) into a contest against the Toronto Blue Jays (24-17), a game after homering twice in a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays, at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (2-3, 4.00 ERA).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (2-3, 3.38 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-3, 4.00 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .174 against him.

German has collected two quality starts this season.

German is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

Domingo Germán vs. Blue Jays

He will face a Blue Jays offense that ranks 13th in the league with 196 total runs scored while batting .257 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (14th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 44 home runs (16th in the league).

German has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Blue Jays this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (2-3) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 32-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.38 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

In eight starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gausman has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 6.0 innings per appearance.

The 32-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 34th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 28th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kevin Gausman vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB with 199 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 63 home runs (fourth in the league).

The Yankees have gone 3-for-24 with a double in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

