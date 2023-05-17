The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, will play at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 112-88 win over the 76ers (his most recent game) Horford posted six points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

We're going to examine Horford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 6.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 8.2 Assists 2.5 3 3.3 PRA -- 19 17.9 PR 14.5 16 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

