The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Celtics sport a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (48.3%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is thriving on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).

