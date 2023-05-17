How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
