TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics defeated the 76ers on Sunday, 112-88. Tatum scored a team-high 51 points (and added five assists and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 51 13 5 2 0 6 Jaylen Brown 25 6 2 2 2 3 Malcolm Brogdon 12 2 2 0 0 2

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart puts up a team-high 6.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.3 10.7 5.4 1.1 1.5 3 Jaylen Brown 25.8 5.3 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.9 Al Horford 6.4 8.2 3.3 1.5 2.3 1.4 Marcus Smart 15.7 3.9 4.5 0.6 0.2 2 Malcolm Brogdon 15.7 4 3.2 0.1 0.1 2.6

