Wednesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales (3-0) for the Mariners.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

This season Boston has won four of its eight games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 236.

The Red Sox have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

