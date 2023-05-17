The Boston Red Sox (23-20) and Seattle Mariners (21-21) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-1, 5.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Marco Gonzales (3-0, 4.42 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (2-1, 5.01 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (3-0, 4.42 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (2-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 24-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.01 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .323.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

The Mariners are sending Gonzales (3-0) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.42 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.

Gonzales is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Gonzales will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

