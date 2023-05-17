Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) and the New York Yankees (25-19) facing off at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Chris Bassitt (5-2) for the Blue Jays.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In each of its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over in all of them.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 18-9, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 205 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.83 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule