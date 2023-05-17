Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.
The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Blue Jays, who are listed at +100. An 8-run total is listed in this contest.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
|Yankees
|-120
|+100
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Games involving the Yankees have hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in New York's past 10 games has been 8.6, a stretch in which the Yankees and their opponent have hit the over each time.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 31 total times this season. They've gone 20-11 in those games.
- New York has an 18-9 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- New York has played in 44 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-22-1).
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Yankees Splits
|16-10
|9-9
|13-6
|12-13
|19-15
|6-4
