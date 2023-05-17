Kevin Kiermaier and Aaron Judge take the field when the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

New York's .420 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Yankees have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees are 21st in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank 10th in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

New York has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.246).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cole is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Rays W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Trevor Kelley 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Domingo Germán Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish

