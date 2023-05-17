How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kevin Kiermaier and Aaron Judge take the field when the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York's .420 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (205 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Yankees are 21st in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out eight times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- New York has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.246).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Cole is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Trevor Kelley
|5/13/2023
|Rays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Shane McClanahan
|5/14/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Zach Eflin
|5/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jimmy Cordero
|Alek Manoah
|5/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kevin Gausman
|5/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Chris Bassitt
|5/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|José Berríos
|5/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ben Lively
|5/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Luke Weaver
|5/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Hunter Greene
|5/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kyle Bradish
