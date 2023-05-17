On Wednesday, May 17, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (25-19) visit Bo Bichette's Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-105). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.22 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.49 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 20-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (64.5% winning percentage).

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total each time.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Blue Jays have won five of nine games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 7th 3rd Win AL East +550 - 3rd

