Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Thursday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) squaring off against the New York Yankees (25-20) at 7:07 PM ET (on May 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (3-3) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.
- This season, New York has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for New York is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (205 total runs).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|Rays
|W 9-8
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
|May 15
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-4
|Jimmy Cordero vs Alek Manoah
|May 16
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Domingo Germán vs Kevin Gausman
|May 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Chris Bassitt
|May 18
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs José Berríos
|May 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ben Lively
|May 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Luke Weaver
|May 21
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Greene
|May 23
|Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kyle Bradish
|May 24
|Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
