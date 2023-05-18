Thursday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) squaring off against the New York Yankees (25-20) at 7:07 PM ET (on May 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (3-3) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Yankees matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.

This season, New York has come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (205 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule