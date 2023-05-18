Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field on Thursday at Rogers Centre against Nestor Cortes Jr., who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:07 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 65 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 124 extra-base hits, New York ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

New York has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 205 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

New York has the seventh-best ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.255 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Cortes (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts this season, Cortes has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Rays W 9-8 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays L 8-7 Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin 5/15/2023 Blue Jays W 7-4 Away Jimmy Cordero Alek Manoah 5/16/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Domingo Germán Kevin Gausman 5/17/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Gerrit Cole Chris Bassitt 5/18/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. José Berríos 5/19/2023 Reds - Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds - Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds - Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles - Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells

