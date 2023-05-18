The Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) host the New York Yankees (25-20) at 7:07 PM ET on Thursday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (3-3) versus the Yankees and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (3-3, 4.70 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-2, 5.53 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.53 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.

Cortes has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cortes is looking to pick up his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Berrios (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.70 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .265 in eight games this season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 57th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 44th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 34th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.