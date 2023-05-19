The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 123-116 loss to the Heat, Horford totaled seven points, six rebounds and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Horford's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.7 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.0 PRA 16.5 19 17.8 PR 14.5 16 14.8 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Al Horford has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 6.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

