In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 120.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries