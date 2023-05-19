In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics are averaging 120.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.
  • The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.