How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 120.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.