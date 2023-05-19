Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup at TD Garden on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+115)
  • The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.6 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum has made 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-105) 6.5 (+105) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (+100)
  • Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's prop bet.
  • He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
8.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105) 1.5 (-143) 1.5 (-105)
  • Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 3.9 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than Friday's over/under.
  • White has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (-149)
  • Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 higher than Friday's over/under.
  • Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+155)
  • Friday's points prop bet for Jimmy Butler is 28.5 points. That's 5.6 more than his season average of 22.9.
  • Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

